UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Up 5.7%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 93,575,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 143,128,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.17. The company has a market cap of £23.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.93.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.