Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 33.8% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $73.83 million and approximately $990,670.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019815 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003882 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

