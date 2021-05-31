Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,406,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $4,240,222 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.71. 10,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,327. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

