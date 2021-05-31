Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNBLF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $87.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

