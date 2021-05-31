United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UG opened at $16.68 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 33.32%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

