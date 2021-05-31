United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.60. 2,128,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.35 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

