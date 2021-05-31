UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 105.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 87,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $1,675,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $388.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

