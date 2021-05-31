Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Sells $71,900.00 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

K Leon Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, K Leon Moyer sold 0 shares of Univest Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several analysts have commented on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

