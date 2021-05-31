Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35. Vail Resorts posted earnings of $3.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.88. 137,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.43 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $338.50.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 460.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 64.2% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.