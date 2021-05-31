Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Trimmed by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.13. 3,371,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,321. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

