Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,466. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.