Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,972,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

