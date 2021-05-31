Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 37,672 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.