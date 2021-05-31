Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000.

PHO opened at $53.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

