Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $83.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

