Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,380 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.88 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

