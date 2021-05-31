Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Shares of LMT opened at $382.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.82 and a 200-day moving average of $360.08. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

