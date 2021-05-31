Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.