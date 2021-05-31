Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.69 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

