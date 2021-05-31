Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after buying an additional 104,471 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

