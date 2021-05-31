Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,065. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.