Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

