Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,942 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,976,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $72.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

