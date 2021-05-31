Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Visa by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 144,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,577,000 after buying an additional 50,585 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 66,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $227.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.55 and its 200-day moving average is $214.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

