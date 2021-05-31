Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Given New GBX 166 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON VVO opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. Vivo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.98.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other Vivo Energy news, insider Christian Chammas sold 174,804 shares of Vivo Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £185,292.24 ($242,085.50). Also, insider Temitope Lawani sold 450,000 shares of Vivo Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total value of £450,000 ($587,927.88).

About Vivo Energy

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.