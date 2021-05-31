Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Up 80.0% in May

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,449,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VYST opened at $0.03 on Monday. Vystar has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Vystar Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Vystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.