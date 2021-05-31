Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.45 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002297 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $59.45 million and $8.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

