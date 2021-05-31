Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after acquiring an additional 598,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.97.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

