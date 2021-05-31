Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 296,385 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $30,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $43.21 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,834. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.