Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 579 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $45,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,459,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,441,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after buying an additional 1,717,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $41.85 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

