Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,213,266 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,213,266 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $43.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

