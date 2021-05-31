Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,526,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,197,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.29% of Empower as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Empower in the 4th quarter worth $4,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Empower in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empower in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Empower alerts:

Shares of EMPW stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Empower Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.64.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Empower in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Empower Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.