Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $78.97 Million Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,481 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of MakeMyTrip worth $78,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 55.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.