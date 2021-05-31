Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,191 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $28,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $34,068,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 461,184 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 292,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of SANM opened at $42.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

