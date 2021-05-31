Wasatch Advisors Inc. Invests $32.20 Million in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,035,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.34% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $414,800 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

