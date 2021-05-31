Wasatch Advisors Inc. Invests $40.25 Million in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,248,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of GDS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $118,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after acquiring an additional 360,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

