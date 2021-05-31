Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.98% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $50,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $328,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $58.44 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGX. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

