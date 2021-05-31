Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 101,952 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,952 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $37,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 624,083 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after buying an additional 520,308 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,661,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $418.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.43. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLXN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.