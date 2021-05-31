Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129,146 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $32,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 373.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 66.0% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 92,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $110.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $588,985.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $1,355,962.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,976,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,204 shares of company stock worth $6,472,706. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

