Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,548,263 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 1.9% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $74.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,118. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

