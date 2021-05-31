William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.61.

MDT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 930,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,915,000 after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

