Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.69 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

