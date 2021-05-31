Wrapmanager Inc. Has $423,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $146.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $92.49 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

