Wrapmanager Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,404 shares of company stock worth $549,136. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

HBAN stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

