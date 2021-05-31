Wrapmanager Inc. Has $552,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

