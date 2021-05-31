Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $511,000 Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lantheus by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 435,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $24.25 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

