Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 1,452 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $2,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $2,048,967. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

AIMC opened at $65.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

