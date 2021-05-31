Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.