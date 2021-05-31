Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shares of SO opened at $63.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

