Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,876 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $47.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.